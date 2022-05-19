 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 5/19/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: CAR 2, NYR 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Blueshirts controlled the pace of play for the first two periods, but they were unable to hold off the Hurricanes during their late game surge before eventually falling in overtime (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker reports that Sammy Blais was on the ice for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and could be available later in the playoffs (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross wonders if the plentiful connections between New York and Carolina’s rosters will play a role as the series continues (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s defeat in Game 1 (LoHud)
  • Tom Castro lists five matchups the Blueshirts will need to survive in order to advance beyond the second round (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

