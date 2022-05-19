Bantering Points: 5/19/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CAR 2, NYR 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts controlled the pace of play for the first two periods, but they were unable to hold off the Hurricanes during their late game surge before eventually falling in overtime (CBS)
- Mollie Walker reports that Sammy Blais was on the ice for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and could be available later in the playoffs (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross wonders if the plentiful connections between New York and Carolina’s rosters will play a role as the series continues (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s defeat in Game 1 (LoHud)
- Tom Castro lists five matchups the Blueshirts will need to survive in order to advance beyond the second round (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Kyle Connor (WPG), Jaccob Slavin (CAR), and Jared Spurgeon (MIN) have been named as finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy (TSN)
- The various salary thresholds coinciding with offer sheet compensation for signing restricted free agents has been adjusted by the league (Sportsnet)
