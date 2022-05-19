Gerard Gallant Named Finalist for Jack Adams Award

Gerard Gallant has been named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, an honor awarded to the NHL’s Coach of the Year as voted upon by the NHL Broadcasters Association.

Congratulations, Turk! You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/fD5m3r69cK — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 19, 2022

The Jack Adams Award is an award presented annually “to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.” Gallant is a Jack Adams finalist for the third time in his career, winning the award in 2017-18 and earning a Top-3 finish in 2015-16. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 19, 2022

The Rangers finished 52-24-6 with 110 points this season, which was good enough for 4th in the Eastern Conference, and 7th in the entire NHL. This season is the team’s third best overall in franchise history, trailing only the 1993-94 team which finished with 112 points, and the 2014-15 team that tallied 113 points.

Gallant won the award back in 2017-18 as the head coach of Vegas Golden Knights, and he was lauded for his ability to lead a group of “misfits” that came together during an expansion draft. This team has much more talent, and for the most part similar in construction to the one led by David Quinn last season.

In addition to Gallant, Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers, and Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames were named finalists.