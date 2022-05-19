 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gerard Gallant Named Finalist for Jack Adams Award

By Tom Urtz Jr
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Gerard Gallant has been named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, an honor awarded to the NHL’s Coach of the Year as voted upon by the NHL Broadcasters Association.

The Rangers finished 52-24-6 with 110 points this season, which was good enough for 4th in the Eastern Conference, and 7th in the entire NHL. This season is the team’s third best overall in franchise history, trailing only the 1993-94 team which finished with 112 points, and the 2014-15 team that tallied 113 points.

Gallant won the award back in 2017-18 as the head coach of Vegas Golden Knights, and he was lauded for his ability to lead a group of “misfits” that came together during an expansion draft. This team has much more talent, and for the most part similar in construction to the one led by David Quinn last season.

In addition to Gallant, Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers, and Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames were named finalists.

