 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 5/2/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers - Game Six

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears reminisces on the previous playoff meetings between New York and Pittsburgh (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks gives his thoughts on the Blueshirts as they prepare to embark on their first playoff run in five years (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that in spite of missing practice, Ryan Lindgren should be back on the ice for today’s session (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Tristian Jarry will miss at least the first two games of the playoffs, meaning the Rangers will be facing Casey DeSmith (Yahoo Sports)

Around the NHL:

  • Adam Gretz relays word that with the 2021-22 regular season coming to a close yesterday, the league’s draft lottery odds have been set (NBC Sports)
  • Justin Bourne tells us what to expect from the first round of the playoffs before the puck drops tonight (Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...