Bantering Points: 5/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears reminisces on the previous playoff meetings between New York and Pittsburgh (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks gives his thoughts on the Blueshirts as they prepare to embark on their first playoff run in five years (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that in spite of missing practice, Ryan Lindgren should be back on the ice for today’s session (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Tristian Jarry will miss at least the first two games of the playoffs, meaning the Rangers will be facing Casey DeSmith (Yahoo Sports)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz relays word that with the 2021-22 regular season coming to a close yesterday, the league’s draft lottery odds have been set (NBC Sports)
- Justin Bourne tells us what to expect from the first round of the playoffs before the puck drops tonight (Sportsnet)
