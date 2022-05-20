Bantering Points: 5/20/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears that in spite of losing the opening game of the series, the Blueshirts about their chances heading into Game 2 (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks sees tonight’s game as the last, best hope for New York to fix their inability to play a 60 minute game (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross makes note of the fact that in spite of losing Game 1 to Carolina, the Rangers’ ability to rally from an opening game defeat against Pittsburgh and rally back to win that series is fresh in everyone’s minds (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s practice sessions (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple highlight$ the combination of Alexi$ Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko a$ the mo$t notable bright $pot for New York (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Nashville Predators agreed to a two year contract extension with head coach John Hynes (TSN)
- Adam Gretz recaps the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers to take a 2-0 series lead heading back to Tampa (NBC Sports)
