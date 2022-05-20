 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 5/20/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game One Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker hears that in spite of losing the opening game of the series, the Blueshirts about their chances heading into Game 2 (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks sees tonight’s game as the last, best hope for New York to fix their inability to play a 60 minute game (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross makes note of the fact that in spite of losing Game 1 to Carolina, the Rangers’ ability to rally from an opening game defeat against Pittsburgh and rally back to win that series is fresh in everyone’s minds (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s practice sessions (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple highlight$ the combination of Alexi$ Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko a$ the mo$t notable bright $pot for New York (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • The Nashville Predators agreed to a two year contract extension with head coach John Hynes (TSN)
  • Adam Gretz recaps the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers to take a 2-0 series lead heading back to Tampa (NBC Sports)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...