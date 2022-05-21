Bantering Points: 5/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CAR 2, NYR 0 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A second period double minor penalty against former Ranger Brady Skjei looked like it could change the momentum of the game, and it sure did as Carolina scored a shorthanded goal, killed the penalties off, and held firm on their one goal lead the rest of the way (CBS)
- Mollie Walker argues that New York’s more conservative approach when handling the puck has limited Artemiy Panarin’s effectiveness (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks points towards the team’s abysmal performance on the power play against Carolina as the primary reason they find themselves down two games to none heading back to Manhattan (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears hears that lessons learned from Henrik Lundqvist have allowed Antti Raanta to play at his best against Lundqvist’s former team in the form of only one goal against through two games (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross made note of Gerard Gallant’s attempt to change things up by breaking up the line of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yet another loss in Raleigh (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Sean Leahy reports that Rick Bowness has stepped down has head coach of the Dallas Stars following their first round playoff exit (NBC Sports)
- Darnell Nurse (EDM), Ryan Getzlaf (ANA), and P.K. Subban (NJD) have been named finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Sportsnet)
- The Edmonton Oilers rallied from a 3-1 deficit to stun the Calgary Flames with a 5-3 victory to even up the Pacific Division Finals at 1-1 heading back to Edmonton for Game 3 (TSN)
Loading comments...