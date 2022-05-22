2022 Playoffs: Second Round, Game #3: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Open Thread

For the second time in as many second round appearances, the Blueshirts find themselves down 2-0 returning home to Madison Square Garden for Game 3. Their previous trip to the second round saw a pair of losses in Ottawa against the Senators during the 2017 playoffs be followed by a pair of home wins to even the series up before heading back on the road.

Carolina won their first two home games last round against Boston. However, the Bruins managed to rally back from that 2-0 deficit and win their two home games in order to knot things up at two games apiece. History seems to be in New York’s favor, but they’ll need more than history on their side to bust out of their offensive slump as of late. The Rangers only gave up four goals (one of which was an empty netter) in Raleigh, but that doesn’t do much good when you only manage to score one of your own, and that’ll need to change.

Player to Watch: Tyler Motte

Regularly a member of the fourth line, Motte has gotten some shifts higher in the lineup when Gerard Gallant feels the need to shake up the forward lines. With the team’s offensive struggles front and center heading into today’s matinee, look for Motte to take shifts with various players as the Blueshirts try to find a spark.

Enjoy the game!