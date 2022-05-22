Bantering Points: 5/22/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears relays word that although changes could be coming to the Blueshirts’ offense, Gerard Gallant warned that it wouldn’t be anything to different from what they’re already doing (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker discusses Ryan Lindgren’s ongoing injury and how he and the team are approaching it on a game to game basis (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even though there’s reason to worry being down 2-0 in the series, the old adage of never being in trouble until you lose at home is front and center in the Rangers minds (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano makes a handful of suggestions for new forward lines if a shakeup among the group comes to fruition (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to a six year, $30.75 million contract extension with forward Bryan Rust (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman reports that the New Jersey Devils are evaluating their options as they ponder what to do after winning the lottery for the second overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien recaps the action from Colorado’s 5-2 victory over St. Louis in Game 3 of the Central Division Finals (NBC Sports)
