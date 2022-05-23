Bantering Points: 5/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, CAR 1 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: It wasn’t the prettiest win, but Igor Shesterkin gave the Blueshirts a strong effort in goal and the team’s top players found the back of the net in order to win Game 3 and hold serve on home ice (CBS)
- Ethan Sears heard from Gerard Gallant following yesterday’s victory, and Gallant was still furious over the on-ice conduct Carolina displayed at the end of the game (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks notes that even the lone goal Shesterkin allowed was a soft one, the rest of the game was a master class on goaltending that is benefiting the rest of the team (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s matinee victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Travis Yost examines the nearly leaguewide occurrences of high end offense overwhelming their defensive counterparts (TSN)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a two year, $1.6 million contract extension with defenseman Mark Giordano (Pension Plan Puppets)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers to take a 3-0 lead in the Atlantic Division Finals (NBC Sports)
