Bantering Points: 5/24/22

Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears that after the shenanigans following the conclusion of Game 3, Ryan Reaves is expected to be active even more so than usual tonight (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears wonders if Gerard Gallant will jumble up the team’s forward lines once more or revert back to the ones he’s rolled for the majority of the playoffs (NY Post)
- Sean Farrell notes that Reaves himself is excited at the prospect of being able to make his mark on the series with a strong effort tonight (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Tampa Bay Lightning completed a sweep of the Presidents Trophy winning Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory in Game 4 to earn their third consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals (Raw Charge)
- The Calgary Flames will move their AHL affiliate, the California-based Stockton Heat, to Calgary in advance of the 2022-23 campaign (TSN)
