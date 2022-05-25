Bantering Points: 5/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, CAR 1 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In a clash that saw things get more chippy than the previous three games, the Rangers played a solid game in all facets and got another strong effort out of Igor Shesterkin in order to tie the series up at 2-2 (CBS)
- Mollie Walker examines the stylistic differences between the Hurricanes and Penguins and how the Blueshirts have had to adjust accordingly (NY Post)
- Walker also sees last night’s victory as proof that while Carolina overwhelmed the Rangers during the regular season, the two teams are evenly matched when it comes to this playoff series (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross makes the argument that the past four games have proved that New York is actually the better team compared to Carolina (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Thomas Williams relays word that the Philadelphia Flyers interviewed John Tortorella for their head coaching vacancy (Broad Street Hockey)
- Mike Johnston sees the Florida Panthers’ disappointing exit from the playoffs as yet another team failing to live up to the expectations of winning the Presidents Trophy (Sportsnet)
