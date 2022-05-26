Bantering Points: 5/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:;
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks goes in depth on how the Rangers managed to make Sebastian Aho a non-factor over the last two games in New York (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears highlights the resurgence of the Blueshirts power play as a big reason they’ve rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the series at two wins apiece (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that if the Rangers want to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, they’ll need to break Carolina’s undefeated streak at home during these playoffs (Newsday)
- Neil Best chatted with Kenny Albert to hear about how he’s juggled calling games on TV for TNT as well as still being around to be the radio voice of Blueshirts’ games (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano discusses Ryan Lindgren’s ability to tough out the lower body injury that temporarily knocked him out of the Pittsburgh series (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Florida Panthers’ forward Joe Thornton, a pending UFA set to turn 43 before next season, is undecided about his future playing career (TSN)
- Washington Capitals’ forward Tom Wilson underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and will be out for the next 6-8 months (Sportsnet)
