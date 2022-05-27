Bantering Points: 5/27/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CAR 3, NYR 1 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: After a pair of encouraging outings in New York, the Blueshirts were smothered offensively by the Hurricanes in Raleigh and now find their season on the brink (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that last night featured yet another momentum swing go against the Rangers as they were on the wrong end of a goal review (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks calls out another lackluster performance from the team’s top line and how that performance early on set the tone for the night (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Former Detroit Red Wings’ defenseman Vladimir Konstanstinov could be forced to move into a care facility after changes in Michigan state laws have resulted in him losing state funded assistance he’s been receiving since his tragic accident in 1997 (Sportsnet)
- The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 5-4 margin in overtime to win their series advance to their first Western Conference Finals since 2006 (TSN)
