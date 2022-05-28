 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 5/28/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
NHL: MAY 24 Playoffs Round 2 Game 4 - Hurricanes at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker sees tonight’s game as a test of the resiliency the Blueshirts have demonstrated dating back to October (NY Post)
  • Peter Botte relays word that Gerard Gallant thought his squad looked tired during their subpar Game 5 performance (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross hears that in spite of their weak effort on Thursday, Gallant doesn’t plan on making any major overhauls to the team’s general strategy (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano argues against Gallant’s assessment that the Rangers can comeback to win the series without making major adjustments (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • Darren Helm scored the series winning goal for the Colorado Avalanche with less than six seconds remaining in their Game 6 victory over the St. Louis Blues to advance to their first Western Conference Final since 2002 (TSN)
  • Boston Bruins’ forward Brad Marchand underwent surgery on both of his hips and will be out for six months (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
  • The league released the schedule for both Conference Final series (Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...