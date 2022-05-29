 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 5/29/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers - Game Six Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 5, CAR 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: A pair of goals from Filip Chytil, a pair of assists from Igor Shesterkin, and a pair of power play goals from the top guns were the key elements in the Blueshirts’ ability to defend home ice once again and force a Game 7 tomorrow night (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker points out the strong play of Alexis Lafreniere as the Rangers have drawn within one game of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson pondered the possibility of playing Artemiy Panarin on the line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider (Newsday)
  • Andrew Gross saw last night’s victory as yet another example of Igor Shesterkin proving himself as the best player on the team (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Rangers’ season-extending win (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • After his unexpected firing from the New York Islanders, Barry Trotz has told prospective teams looking to hire him that he won’t rush into his next job (Sportsnet)
  • Wes Crosby reports that even as Johnny Gaudreau gets set to enter unrestricted free agency, he and the Calgary Flames are both hoping he remains in Calgary (NHL.com)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...