Bantering Points: 5/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, CAR 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A pair of goals from Filip Chytil, a pair of assists from Igor Shesterkin, and a pair of power play goals from the top guns were the key elements in the Blueshirts’ ability to defend home ice once again and force a Game 7 tomorrow night (CBS)
- Mollie Walker points out the strong play of Alexis Lafreniere as the Rangers have drawn within one game of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson pondered the possibility of playing Artemiy Panarin on the line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider (Newsday)
- Andrew Gross saw last night’s victory as yet another example of Igor Shesterkin proving himself as the best player on the team (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Rangers’ season-extending win (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- After his unexpected firing from the New York Islanders, Barry Trotz has told prospective teams looking to hire him that he won’t rush into his next job (Sportsnet)
- Wes Crosby reports that even as Johnny Gaudreau gets set to enter unrestricted free agency, he and the Calgary Flames are both hoping he remains in Calgary (NHL.com)
