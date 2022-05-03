 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 5/3/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker argues the time is now for the third line trio of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko to step up their games (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks notes that if the Blueshirts overly rely on their goaltending advantage over Pittsburgh, they’ll be in for a short, painful series (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Chris Kreider about his excitement to be back in front of a raucous, playoff ready crowd at Madison Square Garden (Newsday)
  • Stephenson also saw Alexis Lafreniere get some work as a net front option on the power play at New York’s practice yesterday (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano previews the clash between the Rangers and Penguins (LoHud)
  • Tom Castro highlights the Blueshirts’ defense corps as the key to toppling Pittsburgh (The Hockey Writers)
  • Brian Abate sees the possibility of a playoff run as a chance for the team’s pending free agents to make a statement about themselves before heading to market (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...