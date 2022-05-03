Bantering Points: 5/3/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker argues the time is now for the third line trio of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko to step up their games (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks notes that if the Blueshirts overly rely on their goaltending advantage over Pittsburgh, they’ll be in for a short, painful series (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Chris Kreider about his excitement to be back in front of a raucous, playoff ready crowd at Madison Square Garden (Newsday)
- Stephenson also saw Alexis Lafreniere get some work as a net front option on the power play at New York’s practice yesterday (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano previews the clash between the Rangers and Penguins (LoHud)
- Tom Castro highlights the Blueshirts’ defense corps as the key to toppling Pittsburgh (The Hockey Writers)
- Brian Abate sees the possibility of a playoff run as a chance for the team’s pending free agents to make a statement about themselves before heading to market (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from the opening night of the playoffs (NBC Sports)
- Iain MacIntyre reports that Vancouver Canucks’ head coach Bruce Boudreau expects to be back with the team next season (Sportsnet)
