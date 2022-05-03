2022 Playoffs: First Round, Game #1: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The waiting is over. For the first time in five years, the New York Rangers are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Coming off the heels of one of their most successful regular seasons in franchise history, Adam Fox, Chris Kreider, and the rest of the Blueshirts will look to continue that success into the postseason. That journey starts tonight, and a familiar foe has made its way to Rangerstown for Game 1.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be New York’s opening round opponent. A team looking to win a playoff round for the first time since 2018, and the Penguins’ core players are much the same ones the Blueshirts saw in the previous playoff clashes of 2014, 2015, and 2016. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang headline the list of players the Rangers most stop in order to defeat the Penguins.

Player to Watch: K’Andre Miller

As one of several Blueshirts making their playoff debuts tonight, Miller will be a key factor throughout the series. With the Penguins options to split Crosby and Malkin apart, the pairing of Miller and Jacob Trouba will be tasked with keeping one of those superstars off the scoreboard. In what’s already been a great sophomore season, look for Miller to prove the bright lights of the playoffs aren’t an issue for him.

Enjoy the game!