Bantering Points: 5/30/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mike Vaccaro sees tonight’s Game 7 as an opportunity for someone to etch themselves into the annals of hockey lore (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks believes that this Rangers group has the fortitude necessary to forget about Carolina’s dominant home record during the playoffs and focus on winning the only game left on their schedule as of now (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that some in the Blueshirts locker room weren’t aware of Barclay Goodrow’s return to the lineup last game until they say him getting dressed to play (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross reminisces on the previous Game 7’s in New York’s storied history (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Jason Spezza announced his retirement from the league after 1,248 career games and will be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office (Pension Plan Puppets)
- The Finnish men’s national team defeated Team Canada by a 4-3 margin in overtime to win the IIHF World Championships (Sportsnet)
