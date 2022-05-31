Bantering Points: 5/31/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, CAR 2 (5:05 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: It may have taken four tries, but the Rangers got the road win they needed in order to knock off the Carolina Hurricanes and earn their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2015 (CBS)
- Ethan Sears points out that Jacob Trouba once again found himself delivering a bone crunching hit of questionable legality that changed the momentum of a game (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks sees the team’s “No Quit In New York” mantra as the attitude that has vaulted them into a conference finals matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross highlights the goaltending duel between Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy as the biggest factor of the upcoming series (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s series clinching victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Shayna Goldman previews the Western Conference Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz takes a look at some of the top players expected to enter unrestricted free agency at the end of the season (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...