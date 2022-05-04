 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 5/4/22

By Jack McKenna
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers - Game One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: PIT 4, NYR 3 (5:09 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin did everything in his power to drag the Blueshirts to a victory, but in the end, 79 saves was not enough as the Penguins secured the win in triple overtime (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks points out New York’s poor play against Sidney Crosby and his linemates as something that must be corrected as the series continues (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker heard from the team about the disallowed goal late in the third period that would’ve given the Rangers a 4-3 lead (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson saw Ryan Reaves’ leadership as the main quality that secured him a spot in last night’s lineup (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s soul crushing defeat (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended for one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton during Game 1 (TSN)
  • Ryan Quigley reports that Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Samuel Morin’s career has come to an end at age 26 due to recurring knee injuries (Broad Street Hockey)

