Bantering Points: 5/5/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks cites a return to form for Adam Fox as something that could change the momentum of the series as the Rangers look to knot things up at one win apiece (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker discusses the need for the team to keep Sidney Crosby under control if they want to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole in the series (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about how his squad plans on moving past the gut wrenching Game 1 defeat they suffered (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano notes that while moving on from Game 1 is important, the Blueshirts must take lessons away from their defeat and make improvements (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple li$t$ five way$ New York can move on from Game 1 (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The New Jersey Devils announced that assistant coaches Mark Recchi and Alain Nasreddine will not be returning to the team next season (TSN)
- Mark Spector reports that Edmonton Oilers’ forward Josh Archibald, who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and contracted myocarditis after catching the virus, has been granted a medical exemption to Canada’s cross-border travel policy and will be eligible to play in all games moving forward (Sportsnet)
