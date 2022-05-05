2022 Playoffs: First Round, Game #2: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a soul crushing triple overtime defeat in the opening game of the series, the Rangers and Penguins will clash for the second time in this best of seven matchup. Igor Shesterkin was under siege for the majority of the first game, and in spite of making 79 saves, he took the loss as the team in front of him spent most of the night chasing the Penguins around.

Penguins’ goaltender Casey DeSmith suffered a lower body injury that forced him to leave Game 1 during the second overtime period, and Louis Domingue took over in goal for the remainder of the game. Domingue will man the net for Pittsburgh tonight, and if the Rangers aren’t able to defend home ice against a team down to their third string goaltender, they can kiss any chance they have of winning this series goodbye.

Player to Watch: Barclay Goodrow

Brought in on the heels of consecutive Stanley Cup championships in Tampa Bay, Goodrow centered a fourth line that received way too many offensive zone starts in Game 1. For a group that’s supposed to be defensively responsible, Gerard Gallant treated the trio of Goodrow, Kevin Rooney, and Ryan Reaves as anything but in the opening game. Keep an eye on Goodrow tonight as the Rangers look to knot the series up at one win apiece before heading to Pittsburgh for the next two games.

Update:

Barclay Goodrow has been ruled out for tonight’s game. Dryden Hunt will be replacing him on the fourth line.

I also don't see Barclay Goodrow. Looks like he may be the banged up guy. Dryden Hunt is in for him. #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) May 5, 2022

Enjoy the game!