Rangers Sign Ryder Korczak to Entry-Level Deal

The New York Rangers have signed 2021 third-round draft pick Ryder Korczak to an entry-level contract.

I’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time. I’m excited to announce that i’ve signed my first NHL contract with the @nyrangers. Thanks to everyone for the support. Its just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/ZH7XdbYdxD — Ryder Korczak (@Korzy19) May 5, 2022

This season Korczak posted a line of 25-54-79 in 68 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL. He also appeared in five playoff games and scored two goals while assisting on three others. Korczak was selected 75th overall, and the 5’11”, 172-pound forward will turn 20 on September 23.

Ryder Korczak-NYR is a volume creator with above-average passing, shooting, and handling skills. Still figuring out how to weaponize pressure and play in contact. Defence improved a ton. Solid upside bet at this stage. pic.twitter.com/i2t70QZjd2 — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) July 24, 2021

At the time he was drafted, Korczak looked like a decent pick with some upside, and the Rangers certainly should be happy with the season that he had.

Ryder Korczak snipes and then goes airborne!



A little violin to top it off!#AllInTogether | @Korzy19 pic.twitter.com/uw4BcWOM0c — x - Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) March 20, 2022

Per Cap Friendly, Korczak’s deal comes in with an AAV of $925,000, with $859,167 in salary, and $82,500 in performance bonuses for year one. That number drops down to $57,500 for the second and third year of the deal.

Center is a position that the Rangers have needed to address in the prospect pool in recent years, and here’s to hoping that Korczak can continue his development and one day be an option for the main roster.