Bantering Points: 5/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, PIT 2 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In need of a major response, the Rangers got exactly that and earned a 5-2 victory to turn the series into a best of five (CBS)
- Mollie Walker sees the need for the Blueshirts to find a happy medium between playing with physicality and not over extending themselves to deliver that physicality (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears relays word that Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and David John LeMahieu of the MLB-leading New York Yankees were spotted and put on the jumbotron during last night’s game (NY Post)
- Neil Best saw last night’s victory as a prime example of the Rangers’ resiliency (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s successful defense of home ice (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff points out the need for New York to not let Sidney Crosby’s line run rampant in order to advance past Pittsburgh (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, originally slated to be held in Russia, will instead be hosted by Moncton and Halifax in Canada (Sportsnet)
- Sean Leahy heard from Gary Bettman about the league’s future playoff plans (NBC Sports)
