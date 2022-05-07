2022 Playoffs: First Round, Game #3: New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Open Thread

The Rangers and Penguins split the first two games of their opening round playoff series at Madison Square Garden in New York. Now down to a best of five, the series has shifted to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh for a pivotal Game 3. The Rangers will look to secure a win in order to reclaim home ice advantage as the series progresses, and that can be done with a win tonight. The Penguins, on the heels of news that Casey DeSmith will not return for the rest of the playoffs, will do their best to give this string goaltender Louis Domingue a chance to keep them in the game.

Thus far, this series has followed the same pattern as these teams clashes in 2014, 2015, and 2016, as all three of those series were tied 1-1 after two games. Each of those series stood with somebody holding a 3-1 lead after four games, so we shall see if that pattern hold as well.

Player to Watch: Andrew Copp

Having scored in each of the first two games of the series, Copp has carried over his strong regular season play since arriving at the trade deadline into the playoffs. Emerging a s an effective third wheel to Ryan Strome and Artemiy Panarin, look for another strong game out of Copp.

Enjoy the game!