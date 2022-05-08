 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 5/8/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Three Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: PIT 7, NYR 4 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: After digging themselves a three goal hole and managing to dig out of it, the Blueshirts were unable to find a go-ahead goal and ended up falling to Pittsburgh (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks writes that in spite of Gerard Gallant’s aversion to matching up specific defensive pairs against players, hey may have to do so at some point (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker details how Barclay Goodrow’s absence will affect the Blueshirts moving forward (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Adam Fox about his attitude as the serious shifts to Pittsburgh (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • While flying from Canada to the United States and vice versa would normally require a COVID-19 test, NHL teams have skirted around that necessity with alternate travel plans (NBC Sports)
  • St. Louis Blues’ defenseman Torey Krug will be out indefinitely with a lower body injury suffered in Game 3 against the Minnesota Wild (TSN)

