Bantering Points: 6/1/22

Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker knows that if anyone on New York’s roster knows the challenges of a deep playoff run, Barclay Goodrow is that man (NY Post)
- Mike Vaccaro argues that the Rangers can’t afford to be happy to be “playing with house money” and must push forward in their quest for the Stanley Cup (NY Post)
- Steve Serby sat down for a question and answer session with Mark Messier (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears highlights how Ryan McDonagh, who captained the Blueshirts to their most recent Eastern Conference Finals appearance against the Lightning in 2015, now stands in the way of a return trip to the final round for New York (NY Post)
- Neil Best reports that with Kenny Albert on television duty for TNT’s playoff broadcasts, Sam Rosen will take over play by play duties for the Blueshirts’ radio coverage (Newsday)
- Andrew Gross points out that while general manager Chris Drury provided positive words about his team during a media session yesterday, he top toed around providing bulletin board material for the opponents (Newsday)
- Sean Farrell discusses the epic goaltending battle set to take place between Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy during these conference finals (LoHud)
- As a result of Andrew Copp playing over 50% of New York’s playoff games and with the team winning multiple rounds, the Rangers will send their first round pick in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Winnipeg Jets to wrap up that trade (TSN)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the craziness from the opening game of the Western Conference Finals, a 8-6 boat race won by the Colorado Avalanche over the Edmonton Oilers (NBC Sports)
- St. Louis Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington defended his decision to throw a water bottle at Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri during a postgame interview Kadri was conducting in the previous round (Sportsnet)
