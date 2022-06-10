Bantering Points: 6/10/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: TBL 3, NYR 1 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: For the second time in three games, the Rangers and Lightning played to a draw for almost 60:00, but a late goal from Ondrej Palat gave the visitors a crucial win and pushed the Rangers to the brink of elimination (CBS)
- Ethan Sears points out Ryan Lindgren’s continued battle with lower body injuries and his ability to play through them (NY Post)
- Sears also made note of Ryan Strome’s whiff on an empty net in the third period that could’ve staked the Rangers to a late lead had the chance been converted (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks sees Tampa Bay’s ability to find a way to pull games out late as a key element separating championship hopefuls from proven winners (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross argues that Artemiy Panarin played his best game of the playoffs in Game 5, but wasn’t able to get any bounces his way (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane posted a thank you message to the city of Edmonton and the Oilers organization on his social media channels, indicating his time there could be drawing to a close (TSN)
- Nick Goss lists five potential candidates to succeed the recently fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach of the Boston Bruins (NBC Sports)
