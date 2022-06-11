Bantering Points: 6/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears heard from Barclay Goodrow about the team’s mindset as they get ready to play their sixth elimination game of these playoffs (NY Post)
- Mark Cannizzaro chatted with Mark Messier to discuss his famous Game 6 guarantee in 1994 and what this group of Rangers can do to come back from their current 3-2 deficit (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker relays word from Gerard Gallant concerning possible lineup changes for tonight’s contest (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross highlights the need for New York to keep having fun playing their game if they want to extend this series beyond tonight (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano sees getting the third line more ice time as a key factor in the Blueshirts’ ability to battle back and force Game 7 (LoHud)
- James O’Brien reports that the fan who sucker punched a Lightning fan as the spectators exited Madison Square Garden for Game 5 has been identified, arrested, and banned from all events at MSG for life (NBC Sports)
Around the NHL:
- Melissa Burgess notes that the Buffalo Sabres acquired the contract of goaltender Ben Bishop and a seventh round selection in the upcoming Entry Draft from the Dallas Stars in exchange for future considerations (Die By The Blade)
- The Sabres also announced that they’ll be retiring Ryan Miller’s #30 at some point during the 2022-23 campaign (Sportsnet)
