Bantering Points: 6/12/22

Rangers News:
- Highlights: TBL 2, NYR 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Aside from their third period power play goal, the Blueshirts offense was non-existent much like it was since the opening two games of the series, and the clock finally struck midnight on the team’s 2021-22 campaign (CBS)
- Mark Cannizzaro credits Igor Shesterkin for doing everything in his power to give the Rangers a fighting chance in a series they were wildly outplayed in for the majority of (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross made the same observations regarding Shesterkin’s brilliance in goal (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s season ending defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Pierre LeBrun reports that the league will hold a Board of Governors meeting this coming Thursday in Manhattan (TSN)
- Sean Leahy previews the Stanley Cup Final set to begin on Wednesday in Colorado as the Lightning visit the Avalanche (NBC Sports)
