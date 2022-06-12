 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 6/12/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: TBL 2, NYR 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Aside from their third period power play goal, the Blueshirts offense was non-existent much like it was since the opening two games of the series, and the clock finally struck midnight on the team’s 2021-22 campaign (CBS)
  • Mark Cannizzaro credits Igor Shesterkin for doing everything in his power to give the Rangers a fighting chance in a series they were wildly outplayed in for the majority of (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross made the same observations regarding Shesterkin’s brilliance in goal (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s season ending defeat (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • Pierre LeBrun reports that the league will hold a Board of Governors meeting this coming Thursday in Manhattan (TSN)
  • Sean Leahy previews the Stanley Cup Final set to begin on Wednesday in Colorado as the Lightning visit the Avalanche (NBC Sports)

