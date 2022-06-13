Bantering Points: 6/13/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mark Cannizzaro heard from Jon Cooper about how he expects big things out of Gerard Gallant and the Blueshirts in the near future (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks sees the decision to sit Kaapo Kakko in the final game of the season as an ominous sign for the young Finnish forward’s future on Broadway (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker previews how the Rangers could handle the business of their upcoming free agents (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross notes that although all signs point towards a bright future for the Blueshirts, they wouldn’t be the first team to be “ahead of schedule” and never meet their future expectations down the road (Newsday)
- Adam Gretz commends the Rangers on taking a major step forward with their performance during the 2021-22 campaign, but also highlights the need for more work to be done as the team looks to become an upper echelon contender (NBC Sports)
Around the NHL:
- After missing each of the previous two playoff rounds, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point is expected to return to game action at some point during the Stanley Cup Finals (TSN)
- David Morassutti updates us on the latest news concerning the head coaching vacancies around the league (Sportsnet)
