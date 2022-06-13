Report: Rangers Agree to One Year Contract with Gustav Rydahl

Another day, another signing as Chris Drury proves he’s on a mission to take care of business for the New York Rangers. This time the team announced a one-year deal with SHL center, Gustav Rydahl.

Rydahl more than likely won’t be at the top of the lineup but he’s the type of player any competitive team can benefit from having in the bottom six. At 6’3” Rydahl plays with tenacity and grit, is a classic power forward, and is not afraid to stick up for his team.

The last two seasons saw Rydahl produce at a .68 and .71 point per game pace, and he continued this productive play into the postseason with 12 points in 19 games. He played a key role in helping his team, Färjestad BK, become the Swedish Ice Hockey champion this year. The 27-year-old Swede has proven he has offensive skills, and with the Rangers up against the cap, they could benefit from inexpensive yet skilled depth. You can expect Rydahl to get a long look in training camp as the fourth-line center.