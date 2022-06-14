Bantering Points: 6/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights New York’s lack of size and physicality (?????????????????????) as an issue Chris Drury will need to address if they want to find themselves deeper in the playoffs next spring (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker chatted with Ryan Strome about his upcoming free agency and his desire to remain with the Rangers (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears relays word from Gerard Gallant concerning the decision to sit Kaapo Kakko in favor of Dryden Hunt during the team’s season ending loss in Tampa (NY Post)
- Neil Best ponders how the Lightning of all teams have emerged as a playoff nemesis for the local teams (Newsday)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even though this particular Rangers team fell short of their ultimate goal, the prevailing belief is one of brighter days ahead (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from breakup day (LoHud)
- Media Availability: Mika Zibanejad,(9:55) Ryan Strome,(11:18) Chris Kreider,(4:49) and Gerard Gallant (14:13) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Little Brown Jug Brewing Company, a Winnipeg-based brewery, has offered Barry Trotz free beers for life he signs on to be the next head coach of the Winnipeg Jets (Sportsnet)
- The Nashville Predators agreed to a four year, $8 million contract extension with defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (TSN)
