Bantering Points: 6/16/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears hears that the Blueshirts are excited about getting Vitali Kravtsov back into the fold for next season (NY Post)
- Sears also highlights the team’s upcoming cap crunch and how it’ll limit the Rangers to no more than one of either Ryan Strome or Andrew Copp moving forward (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Chris Drury concerning the benching of Kaapo Kakko in the season-ending Game 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from Drury’s final media session of the season (LoHud)
- Brian Abate sees New York’s performance during 2021-22 as a building block for the team to improve upon (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Alexis Lafreniere,(5:33) Kaapo Kakko,(4:31) and K’Andre Miller (5:26) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The Colorado Avalanche earned a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning to take a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals (TSN)
- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman revealed that opening night of the 2022-23 campaign will be Tuesday, October 11th, and the full schedule will be released in July (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...