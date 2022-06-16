Report: New York Rangers Re-Sign Sammy Blais to One-Year Deal

The New York Rangers have reportedly re-signed forward Sammy Blais. The news comes from Cap Friendly, who reports that the figure of this contract is just under Blais’ qualifying offer at $1,525,000.

Signed to Standard Contract

Upon expiration of this contract Blais will be a UFA, and this one-year contract will give the Rangers a chance to see what they have before they commit long term. Blais joined the Rangers almost a year ago, along with a second-round draft pick, in exchange for Pavel Buchnevich.

Blais had the misfortune of suffering a season ending injury in November, and was limited to 4 assists in 14 games. It remains to be seen how the Rangers will upgrade their roster, but Blais has the potential to add a mix of skill and grind to the bottom six. A healthy Blais would have come in handy for the Rangers during the postseason, but he never got into the lineup despite joining the team for a few practices as a full participant.