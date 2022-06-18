Bantering Points: 6/18/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Jared Greenspan relays word from former Ranger Brandon Dubinsky had some words of warning about the Philadelphia Flyers’ decision to hire John Tortorella as their head coach (NY Post)
- Matt Grazel argues that the Blueshirts will need to build a better team in front of Igor Shesterkin in order to be less reliant on him moving forward (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Arizona Coyotes have moved on to the next phase of negotiations of a long term arena deal, but are still all in on making Arizona State’s 5,000 seat arena work for the short term (NBC Sports)
- Shayna Goldman goes in depth on how Valeri Nichuskin has emerged as one of the most valuable players on the Colorado Avalanche (Sportsnet)
- The Columbus Blue Jackets agreed to a two year contract extension with forward Liam Foudy (TSN)
