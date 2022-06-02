Bantering Points: 6/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, TBL 2 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Filip Chytil’s ascension to stardom continued with another multi-goal effort as the Blueshirts blew the doors of the two-time defending champions to open the series (CBS)
- Larry Brooks saw New York’s offensive outburst against Andrei Vasilevskiy as the best possible outcome to end the Lightning goalie’s recent heater (NY Post)
- Mark Cannizzaro points out another strong effort out of Mika Zibanejad that helped the Blueshirts assert themselves to open the Eastern Conference Finals (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears notes that the Rangers’ third line of Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko had yet another strong performance (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses Barclay Goodrow’s role in the melee that took place in the dying minutes of the game against Goodrow’s former teammates (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Shayna Goldman gets into the nitty gritty of the goaltending duel that will take place of the course of this series (Sportsnet)
Around the NHL:
- With trade rumors surrounding star forward Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said he doesn’t anticipate moving Scheifele over the summer (TSN)
- Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltender Frederik Andersen revealed the lower body injury that forced him to miss the playoffs was an MCL tear (Sportsnet)
