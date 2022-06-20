Bantering Points: 6/20/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears examines the obstacles standing between the Blueshirts and a reunion with Andrew Copp next season and beyond (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- Shayna Goldman lists three strong performers from the playoffs that are likely to break out for good during the 2022-23 season (Sportsnet)
- Harrison Brown relays word that the Dallas Stars are expected to name Pete DeBoer as head coach to succeed Rick Bowness (Nova Caps)
- Adam Gretz hears that Washington Capitals’ forward Nicklas Backstrom’s recent hip surgery will involve intensive rehab that puts his playing career in doubt (NBC Sports)
- Dan Rosen chatted with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson about his journey that has brought him two wins away from being a Stanley Cup champion, his recent graduation from the University of Michigan, and more (NHL.com)
Loading comments...