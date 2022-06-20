 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 6/20/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears examines the obstacles standing between the Blueshirts and a reunion with Andrew Copp next season and beyond (NY Post)

Around the NHL:

  • Shayna Goldman lists three strong performers from the playoffs that are likely to break out for good during the 2022-23 season (Sportsnet)
  • Harrison Brown relays word that the Dallas Stars are expected to name Pete DeBoer as head coach to succeed Rick Bowness (Nova Caps)
  • Adam Gretz hears that Washington Capitals’ forward Nicklas Backstrom’s recent hip surgery will involve intensive rehab that puts his playing career in doubt (NBC Sports)
  • Dan Rosen chatted with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson about his journey that has brought him two wins away from being a Stanley Cup champion, his recent graduation from the University of Michigan, and more (NHL.com)

