Bantering Points: 6/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears examines some of the potential options for the Blueshirts to investigate as they search for a new backup goaltender (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- The Tampa Bay Lightning responded to their Game 2 thumping with a thumping of their own in Game 3, earning their eight straight home victory by defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 and making the series 2-1 in favor of Colorado (Mile High Hockey)
- Andrei Kuzmenko of KHL St. Petersburg has elected to sign with the Vancouver Canucks, and will do so once eligible on July 13th (TSN)
- Ryan Dixon takes a look at possible trading partners if the Canucks decide to move on from forward J.T. Miller (Sportsnet)
- The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators will clash in a pair of preseason games in Newfoundland and New Brunswick as a result of the Kraft Hockeyville winners of 2020 and 2021 finally being awarded their games (NHL.com)
