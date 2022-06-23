Bantering Points: 6/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Vincent Mercogliano examines the Blueshirts’ salary cap situation as they prepare for free agency in the coming weeks (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff points out some things the Rangers can take away from the success of the Colorado Avalanche (The Hockey Writers)
- Brian Abate highlights K’Andre Miller’s continued ascension into becoming a top defenseman in the league (The Hockey Writers)
- Rachel Nones sees New York’s performance during the 2021-22 campaign as a point towards the successful completion of the franchise’s rebuilding efforts (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, have named Dan Bylsma as their first head coach (TSN)
- Winnipeg Jets’ forward Pierre-Luc Dubois informed the team that he plans on opting for unrestricted free agency when he becomes eligible in 2024 (Sportsnet)
- Sean Leahy reports that the Florida Panthers have hired Paul Maurice as their next head coach (NBC Sports)
- The Colorado Avalanche earned a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals to take a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL.com)
