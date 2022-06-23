 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 6/23/22

By Jack McKenna
2022 NHL Awards - Show Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Vincent Mercogliano examines the Blueshirts’ salary cap situation as they prepare for free agency in the coming weeks (LoHud)
  • Brendan Azoff points out some things the Rangers can take away from the success of the Colorado Avalanche (The Hockey Writers)
  • Brian Abate highlights K’Andre Miller’s continued ascension into becoming a top defenseman in the league (The Hockey Writers)
  • Rachel Nones sees New York’s performance during the 2021-22 campaign as a point towards the successful completion of the franchise’s rebuilding efforts (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, have named Dan Bylsma as their first head coach (TSN)
  • Winnipeg Jets’ forward Pierre-Luc Dubois informed the team that he plans on opting for unrestricted free agency when he becomes eligible in 2024 (Sportsnet)
  • Sean Leahy reports that the Florida Panthers have hired Paul Maurice as their next head coach (NBC Sports)
  • The Colorado Avalanche earned a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals to take a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL.com)

