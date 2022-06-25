Bantering Points: 6/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Vincent Mercogliano delivers a prospect update as the Blueshirts look ahead to next season (LoHud)
- Scott Blair ponders what’s next for Vitali Kravtsov and the Rangers as they attempt to mend fences (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Minnesota Wild prospect Pavel Novak announced that he’ll be stepping away from hockey for now after being diagnosed with an oncological disease (TSN)
- The Chicago Blackhawks will name former Montreal Canadiens’ assistant coach Luke Richardson as their next head coach (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien recaps the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals to cut their series deficit to 3-2 (NBC Sports)
- Michael Blinn relays word that former New York Islanders’ head coach Barry Trotz withdrew his name from consideration for the Winnipeg vacancy and has opted not to sign on with a team for 2022-23 (NY Post)
