 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 6/27/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker chatted with Kaapo Kakko as the Finnish winger addressed his season-ending benching in the Eastern Conference Finals as well as his offseason training plans (NY Post)
  • Walker also examines Ryan Reaves’ role with the organization as he also saw himself squeezed out of the lineup by the time the season ended (NY Post)

Around the NHL:

  • The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 2-1 margin in Game 6 to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history (Raw Charge)
  • Sean Leahy reports that Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the best playoff performer (NBC Sports)
  • Mike Johnston examines the top candidates for induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022 (Sportsnet)
  • The Chicago Wolves defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds to win the AHL’s Calder Cup, the first time it has been awarded since 2019 (NHL.com)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...