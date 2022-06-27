Bantering Points: 6/27/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Kaapo Kakko as the Finnish winger addressed his season-ending benching in the Eastern Conference Finals as well as his offseason training plans (NY Post)
- Walker also examines Ryan Reaves’ role with the organization as he also saw himself squeezed out of the lineup by the time the season ended (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 2-1 margin in Game 6 to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history (Raw Charge)
- Sean Leahy reports that Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the best playoff performer (NBC Sports)
- Mike Johnston examines the top candidates for induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022 (Sportsnet)
- The Chicago Wolves defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds to win the AHL’s Calder Cup, the first time it has been awarded since 2019 (NHL.com)
