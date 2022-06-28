2022 ESPYS: Igor Shesterkin Nominated for Best NHL Player

Today is the anniversary of Igor Shesterkin being drafted by the New York Rangers, and it just so happens that ESPN also announced the list of nominees for the 2022 ESPYS, set to be held on July 20th, and Shesterkin has a chance to win Best NHL Player.

There were four nominees in total, and the other players joining Shesterkin include Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Roman Josi. Shesterkin is here because he won the Vezina Trophy, and was a finalist for the Hart Trophy.

Matthews captured the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay award, McDavid finished 2nd in Hart Trophy voting and was a finalist for the Ted Lindsay, and Josi finished 2nd in Norris Trophy voting while also being a finalist for the Ted Lindsay.

Personally I’d be interested in knowing when players were selected, because you can make a strong case for having Cale Makar ahead of Josi considering the historic season he just had capturing the Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe, and Stanley Cup all in the same season.

The award is decided by a fan vote, and if you’d like to vote for Shesterkin you can do so here from now until 8:00 p.m. ET on July 17. If chosen by fans, Shesterkin would be the third New York Rangers player to win the ESPY. Jaromir Jagr captured the award in 2006, and Mark Messier did the same in 1995.