Bantering Points: 6/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson relays word on the Blueshirts’ pre-season schedule, with sets of home and homes against the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils on the slate of games (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Bob McKenzie revealed the top 100 prospects on the consensus big board for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, with Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky taking the top spot (TSN)
- Rory Boylen lists fifteen players who could be on the move as the offseason kicks into gear (Sportsnet)
- Sean Leahy notes that Daniel Alfredsson, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Roberto Luongo were the biggest names elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame for 2022 (NBC Sports)
- Corey Long hears that the Tampa Bay Lightning will do what they can to retain their trio of unrestricted free agents in Nick Paul, Jan Rutta, and longtime franchise stalwart Ondrej Palat (NHL.com)
Loading comments...