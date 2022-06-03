Bantering Points: 6/3/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker relays word that the Blueshirts have an opportunity to break Tampa Bay’s streak of 17 consecutive wins following a loss in the playoffs dating back to 2020 (NY Post)
- Walker also heard about the connection Gerard Gallant and Jon Cooper have made throughout their years in the league (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks sees Filip Chytil’s ongoing breakout as a possible solution to the hole at second line center the Rangers are currently slated to have next season (NY Post)
- Mark Cannizzaro believes that Andrei Vasilevskiy will bounce back after ceding six goals in the opening game of the series (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross argues that even in spite of their resounding victory in Game 1, the Blueshirts will need to take a massive step forward for Game 2 (Newsday)
- Colin Stephenson highlights Braden Schneider’s participation in the late game antics of last game (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien reports that Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames won the Jack Adams Award as the top head coach of this season (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- The Colorado Avalanche shut out the Edmonton Oilers by a 4-0 score to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals (TSN)
Loading comments...