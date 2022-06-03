 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 6/3/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker relays word that the Blueshirts have an opportunity to break Tampa Bay’s streak of 17 consecutive wins following a loss in the playoffs dating back to 2020 (NY Post)
  • Walker also heard about the connection Gerard Gallant and Jon Cooper have made throughout their years in the league (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks sees Filip Chytil’s ongoing breakout as a possible solution to the hole at second line center the Rangers are currently slated to have next season (NY Post)
  • Mark Cannizzaro believes that Andrei Vasilevskiy will bounce back after ceding six goals in the opening game of the series (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross argues that even in spite of their resounding victory in Game 1, the Blueshirts will need to take a massive step forward for Game 2 (Newsday)
  • Colin Stephenson highlights Braden Schneider’s participation in the late game antics of last game (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...