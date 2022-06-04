 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 6/4/22

By Jack McKenna
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game Two Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Jared Book reports that Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Eyes On The Prize)
  • Boston Bruins’ defenseman Mike Reilly, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk all underwent surgeries that will keep them off the ice for multiple months (TSN)
  • The city council of Tempe, Arizona voted to move to the next step of negotiations towards a potential new arena for the Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet)

