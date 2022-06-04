Bantering Points: 6/4/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, TBL 2 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
- Mark Cannizzaro makes note of how Jacob Trouba is making his presence felt without being seen on the scoresheet (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Jon Cooper about how if Mika Zibanejad continues at his torrid pace, this series will be a short one (Newsday)
- Andrew Gross details how the Rangers have managed to turn their game around as the playoffs have progressed and rally the fanbase to believe in them (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s Game 2 victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Jared Book reports that Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Eyes On The Prize)
- Boston Bruins’ defenseman Mike Reilly, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk all underwent surgeries that will keep them off the ice for multiple months (TSN)
- The city council of Tempe, Arizona voted to move to the next step of negotiations towards a potential new arena for the Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet)
