Bantering Points: 6/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: TBL 3, NYR 2 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Jacob Trouba played one of his worst games as a Ranger, the Blueshirts blew a third period lead, and the Lightning are back in the series thanks to Ondrej Palat’s goal in the final minute of Game 3 (CBS)
- Ethan Sears relays word from Gerard Gallant about his anger towards the Lightning for what he perceived to be an active effort to get a little to close to Igor Shesterkin (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross sees Chris Kreider’s answering of a question intended for Mika Zibanejad about the breakdown on the game winning goal is yet another example of his leadership (Newsday)
- Media Availability: Adam Fox and Andrew Copp,(6:52) Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, (4:34) and Gerard Gallant (3:57) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- With the Chicago Blackhawks in the midst of a full blown rebuild, the franchise is putting out feelers for the value of all of their players aside from their skaters with no movement clauses in their contracts (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz reports that Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane has been suspended for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals for boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri during Game 3 (NBC Sports)
- Boston Bruins’ forward Patrice Bergeron was named the winner of the Selke Trophy for a league record fifth time as the top defensive forward of the 2021-22 campaign (TSN)
