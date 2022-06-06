 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 6/6/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Three Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • With the Chicago Blackhawks in the midst of a full blown rebuild, the franchise is putting out feelers for the value of all of their players aside from their skaters with no movement clauses in their contracts (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz reports that Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane has been suspended for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals for boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri during Game 3 (NBC Sports)
  • Boston Bruins’ forward Patrice Bergeron was named the winner of the Selke Trophy for a league record fifth time as the top defensive forward of the 2021-22 campaign (TSN)

