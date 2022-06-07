Bantering Points: 6/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears notes that although New York’s penalty kill has struggled over the last two games, Gerard Gallant doesn’t see it as a concern moving forward (NY Post)
- Sears also relays word that Gallant hopes Jacob Trouba doesn’t change his approach to playing in the wake of his three penalty performance that essentially cost the Blueshirts a win in Game 3 (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross takes an optimistic tone in noting that even with Sunday’s defeat, the Rangers can still return to New York with a commanding lead in the series with a win tonight (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano reports that Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are both expected to dress for Game 4 after suffering injuries the previous game (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Winnipeg Jets’ forward Kyle Connor was named the winner of the Lady Byng Trophy for his sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct on the ice (TSN)
- Adam Gretz takes a look at the top players set to become restricted free agents during the offseason (NBC Sports)
- Dan Ryan hears that the Boston Bruins have fired head coach Bruce Cassidy (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
- The Colorado Avalanche completed their sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-5 overtime victory in Game 4 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...