Bantering Points: 6/8/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Four Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: TBL 4, NYR 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: New York’s offensive struggles at even strength continued, the Lightning were opportunistic on offense, and the Eastern Conference Finals have become a best-of-three series (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks believes that desperation time as come for the Blueshirts after squandering their 2-0 series lead (NY Post)
  • Mark Cannizzaro notes New York’s loss of momentum in a series they once had a stranglehold on as something that could doom their season (NY Post)
  • Cannizzaro also details how Mika Zibanejad was largely held on check by Tampa Bay’s second line centered by Anthony Cirelli when matched up directly (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross sees the need for the Rangers to be better than Tampa’s best effort if they want to dethrone the two-time defending champions and advance to the Finals (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yet another road loss (LoHud)

