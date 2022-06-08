Bantering Points: 6/8/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: TBL 4, NYR 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: New York’s offensive struggles at even strength continued, the Lightning were opportunistic on offense, and the Eastern Conference Finals have become a best-of-three series (CBS)
- Larry Brooks believes that desperation time as come for the Blueshirts after squandering their 2-0 series lead (NY Post)
- Mark Cannizzaro notes New York’s loss of momentum in a series they once had a stranglehold on as something that could doom their season (NY Post)
- Cannizzaro also details how Mika Zibanejad was largely held on check by Tampa Bay’s second line centered by Anthony Cirelli when matched up directly (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross sees the need for the Rangers to be better than Tampa’s best effort if they want to dethrone the two-time defending champions and advance to the Finals (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yet another road loss (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Columbus Blue Jackets agreed to a two year, $8 million contract extension with forward Jack Roslovic (TSN)
- New Jersey Devils’ defenseman P.K Subban was announced as the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Sportsnet)
- Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered at the IIHF World Championships and will be out 7-9 months (ESPN)
