Bantering Points: 6/9/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker relays word that Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil are both expected to be game time decisions for tonight’s pivotal contest (NY Post)
- Walker also hears about the hope for the raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden to help the Blueshirts continue their strong play at home (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears highlights the need for New York to generate more offense at five on five in order to avoid a third consecutive loss (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross ponders how line shuffling in the absence of Strome and Chytil could affect the Rangers if either or both players aren’t able to skate tonight (Newsday)
- Sean Farrell notes that even after ceding their 2-0 series lead, the Blueshirts are still confident heading into Game 5 (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz examines the Colorado Avalanche’s recent trade history and why other teams should be weary of dealing with them (NBC Sports)
- The Florida Panthers will attempt to perform the necessary salary cap gymnastics in order to retain trade deadline acquisition Claude Giroux (TSN)
- The Boston Bruins agreed to a one year, entry-level contract with defenseman Kai Wissmann out of Germany (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
