Bantering Points: 7/1/22

By Jack McKenna
Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks writes that if acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets would cost the Rangers Filip Chytil, they’d be better off staying away (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano explores the large slate of external candidates the Blueshirts could pursue if they look to bolster their center depth (LoHud)
  • Mercogliano also lists five potential options as the team appears ready to move on from Alexandar Georgiev and acquire a new backup goaltender (LoHud)
  • Rachel Nones details how Brennan Othmann’s development thus far has opened up alternate avenues for New York’s front office as they look ahead (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Darren Dreger relays word that the Tampa Bay Lightning are close to a multi year contract extension with forward Nick Paul (TSN)
  • Elliotte Friedman hears that the Lightning are also working with defenseman Ryan McDonagh about finding a possible trade destination as the team looks to perform salary cap gymnastics (Sportsnet)

